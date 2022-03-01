Monkey given formal burial on temple premises near Ambur

Like we perform for our dear and near ones, a monkey which died was taken in a procession on a cycle-borne bier and then buried in the premises of a temple on Sunday evening.

Vellore : Sources said the monkey was the resident of a guava tree in the house of Jayakumar and Malathi on Veera Vinajayga Koil Street in Veerankuppam near Ambur. When the simian died due to age on Sunday, local youth bundled the monkey in a yellow cloth and carried it on a bier mounted on a cycle. The procession included three youth beating the parai going in front followed by the bier which in turn was followed by another youth carrying a fire pot for the last rites. Jayakumar and Malathi stated that they planned to conduct 11th day function for the dead simian. Needless to say the incident created a flutter in the area.