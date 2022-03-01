SIMA appeals to PM to allow duty-free import of cotton bales

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his immediate intervention to allow duty free import of cotton bales and enable exporters to meet their commitments.

Chennai : Addressing the media in Coimbatore on Monday, SIMA chairman Ravi Sam has sought for duty free import of 40 lakh bales of cotton to avoid stoppage of production and job losses due to cotton shortage. Pointing out that SIMA would not recommend any restriction or ban on exports, Ravi Sam said allowing required quantity of duty-free import of cotton based on the supply and demand situation is essential to avoid production stoppage, grab the emerging market opportunities and double the textile business size. The unprecedented increase in domestic cotton price from the level of Rs 135 per kg to Rs 219 per kg in one year, an increase of around 65 per cent is greatly affecting the exporters to meet their export commitments.