Kovai councillors’ swearing in to be held in British era building

Coimbatore :

The British era hall, considered to be an architectural marvel, was built in 1892 in memory of Queen Victoria. The heritage building has been renovated and restored to its original look by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) by roping in expert architects over the last one month. Though the Corporation had initially planned to hold the swearing in ceremony at the Corporation ‘Kalaiarangam’ in RS Puram, which has larger space to accommodate the family members of the councillors elect, the civic body finally made a switch over to the famed Victoria Hall.





On Monday, it announced that the swearing in ceremony will commence at the Victoria Hall on Wednesday morning.





Of the total 100 wards in the Coimbatore Corporation, the DMK and its alliance parties secured a landslide victory by bagging 96 wards. “For the first time, the city would be having a woman mayor,” said Corporation Commissioner Rajagopal Sunkara in a tweet.