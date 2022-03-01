‘Panneer’ grapes get costlier due to yield drop in Cumbum

Madurai :

Fearing crop damage during intense cold weather, many producers did not take up pruning as it could remove potential flowering growth. Now, its procurement price touched Rs 100 a kg against its average price range from Rs 30 to Rs 40 at the gate, said KK Patti M Selvakumar, president of Cumbum Valley Panneer Grape Growers Association to DT Next.





As for S Kalanithi, grape grower from Odaipatti, overdose of fungicide in grapevines resulted in yield loss of up to 70 per cent. A couple of months ago, a kilo was priced at Rs 40 to Rs 60 at procurement level.





A 57-year-old grape grower S Murugesan from Odaipatti, who maintains eight acres, said despite incurring an expenditure of over Rs 1 lakh per acre, crop yield halved against its average of 15 tonnes per acre. Pon Katchikannan, another grape farmer sought compensation from government for yield loss up to 90 per cent in his farm.





Theni Deputy Director of Horticulture M Pandi said since grapevines were not properly pruned in periodic methods, it has resulted in the drop in yield.