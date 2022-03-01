Evacuating Indians: OPS writes to Modi

AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Monday urged the Centre for ensuring safe return of Indian citizens stranded in the war-ravaged Ukraine.
Chennai: In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AIADMK leader said, “It is with a sense of deep pain and anguish that I write this letter to you about the safety of Indian students in Ukraine.” Stating that the Union government was taking all possible steps to ensure safe return of students, who were suffering in the war-ravaged Ukraine, he said, “It has been brought to my notice that a large number of students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are now stranded in unsafe places in war-hit Ukraine and they are in a state of panic.” “It has also been reported by the parents that their children are finding it very difficult to reach the borders of Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania, especially the students who are now stuck in eastern Ukraine, which was close to the Russian border,” he claimed and requested the PM for his immediate intervention in the issue and ensure the safety of Tamils stranded in Ukraine.
