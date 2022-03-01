Nurture TNCC to strengthen DMK alliance, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked his cadre in the state to strengthen the party and thereby the alliance led by DMK in the state.
Chennai: Addressing the party’s newly elected local body representatives from an open stage on state Congress headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan campus, Rahul Gandhi said, “Tamil Nadu is a very important state for the Congress party. You heard in my speech in Parliament that India is a union of states and how it is important that all states have a voice in the union. The same way, it is very important that the Congress party is strong in Tamil Nadu. If we want to build a strong party in the nation, we want to build a strong Congress party in TN. To build a strong Congress party in TN, we must build a strong foundation for Congress principles without any compromise.” Stating that he sees a huge opportunity for the Congress party in Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi said, “We are of course together with the DMK in the state. We are partners with the DMK. We have to do everything to strengthen the alliance. Best way to strengthen the alliance is to strengthen ourselves, organizationally, at the grass root level.” A few family members of the victims of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination met and presented a petition to Rahul Gandhi during the function, which roughly lasted for 30 minutes. State Congress president KS Alagiri, former TNCC chiefs EVKS Elangovan, KV Thangkabalu and MPs and MLAs were also present during the function.
