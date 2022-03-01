‘Nobody will be able to impose anything on TN’

Reiterating that they (BJP) do not understand the history of Tamil Nadu and the nation, Rahul said, “In 3,000 years from today, nobody will be able to impose anything on Tamil Nadu.
Chennai: I have an experience in TN. You talk to them with love and affection and respect their culture and language, you can get anything you want.” Referring to the bifurcation of Kashmir, Rahul said, “For the first time since independence, a state of the Indian union had its powers taken away from it, which has never happened before. The rights of the people have been snatched away. Today the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not rule themselves. Today, bureaucrats from UP and Gujarat rule J&K. In Punjab, they have unilaterally taken 100s of kms of land and given it to BSF without any question and discussion. They do the same to TN.” “Historically, India has taken advantage of the diversity. It is our biggest strength. I learn from the people of TN. TN learns from UP and Maharashtra. We learn from each other. We respect each other. Our vision is unity in diversity. Their (BJP) vision is unity through conformity,” Rahul said, before adding, “The BJP should not be under any illusion. We are going to fight and defeat them. They are fighting history and tradition. They cannot defeat it.” Recalling his earlier statement made outside Parliament that he was a Tamil too, Rahul said, “I asked myself as to how I have given myself the right to say that I am Tamil. I realised that I said those words because my blood is mixed with your soil. It was a very sad experience for me, losing a father. A very difficult experience. But, it is also an experience I learnt from. So, I realized that I do have the right to call myself a Tamil.”
