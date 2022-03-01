CM writes to PM for release of fishermen from SL

Chennai :

“It is highly disheartening to note that our fishermen are facing harassment at the hands of Sri Lankan Navy at an alarming frequency. It continues despite several letters having been sent from the state government highlighting the escalation of such instances and arrests of our fishermen. The repeated attempts by the Sri Lankan Navy to infringe on traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen in the Palk Bay has to be permanently ended through concerted efforts by the Union government,” said Stalin, in a DO letter.





Despite Stalin urging the Centre to take steps to end the long-standing dispute in the fishermen issue and to arrange bilateral talks between fishermen of both the countries, the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy continues as in the last week there were three incidents of such arrests. In the three incidents 25 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and their mechanised boats were seized. Stalin urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with Sri Lankan authorities so as to secure the immediate release of the arrested fishermen and their fishing boats.