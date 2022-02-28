DMK heavyweights taking sides in tussle for Madurai Mayor's post

Chennai :

With the indirect elections for Mayors in Tamil Nadu to take place on March 4, the tussle for the coveted post is on in Madurai.





The seat is reserved for women and senior DMK leaders have thrown their weight behind the favoured candidates.





The DMK-led alliance had won 80 of 100 seats in Madurai. The DMK alone captured 67 seats, while the Congress got 5, the CPI-M 4, the MDMK 3, and VCK 1. The AIADMK won in 15 seats while BJP won in one seat.





Four women are in the fray for Mayor's post with all of them getting support from the DMK heavyweights. The contenders are Rohini Bomma Thevan, Vijaya Moushumi Sethuramalingam, Vasuki Sasikumar, and Indrani Pon Vasanth, and they are getting support from either Taxes Minister, E.V. Velu, or Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiaga Rajan.





Former minister and senior DMK leader, Pon Muthuramalingam has thrown his weight behind his daughter-in-law, Vijaya Moushami. Sources in DMK told IANS that he is trying to convince Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin for the coveted post.





Bomma Thevan and Sasikumar are wives of close aides of Velu while Indrani Pon Vasanth's family is close to Thiaga Rajan.





DMK sources told IANS that the chances of Indrani Pon Vasanth getting the nod are higher as the Finance Minister enjoys special rapport with Stalin given his performance.





With intense lobbying by all four aspirants taking place, the focus has shifted to Chennai.