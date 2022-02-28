Stalin urges Jaishankar to ensure food for TN students stranded in Ukraine

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday spoke with external Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and urged him to ensure that the Tamil Nadu students who are stranded in Ukraine be provided with food and water facilities.





In addition to that, he also asked the External Affairs Minister to appoint a special officer to take care of the needs of the students stranded in Ukraine.





Meanwhile, the sixth fight with 250 stranded Indians has been departed from Budapest for Delhi under Operation Ganga, informed EAM S Jaishankar today.









On the other front, according to government source, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sending four Union Ministers to neighboring countries of Ukraine to coordinate evacuations of stranded nationals.