Committee to probe into smart city irregularities soon: KN Nehru

Chennai :

Launching mosquito eradication work by drones in waterways on the Greenways road, he said that the smart city probe would be expedited without delay as new councilors have now been elected.





Nehru said in this year's budget, the government is planning to upgrade the infrastructure in the suburbs adjoining the corporations and the municipalities across the State.





Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that the work of spraying larvicide on the waterways by drones to eradicate mosquitoes in the city has been started today following Chief Minister's order to control mosquitoes menace.





In the city, 3463 personnel have been engaged in mosquito eradication work using fogging machines, power sprayers and vehicles fitted with thermal fogging machines. He also said that mosquito spraying would be carried out in all parts of the civic body including in the residential areas.





Minister said that road laying works which were suspended due to the local body polls would resume. "After heavy rains, 3000 roads were relaid," he added.





He assured that the newly added areas of the Chennai Corporation would get all the infrastructure like drinking water, sewage system and storm water drain soon and all the works in the other corporations and municipalities would be expedited.





He noted that the vacancies in the city corporation which were not filled due to financial burden would be filled after getting the Chief Minister's approval.





Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other officials were also present.