Forest Dept vets trying to help injured wild elephant in Top Slip

On Sunday, a team of Forest Department staff have rushed to examine the condition of a wild elephant that has been starving, unable to forage due to an injury in one of its limbs in Top Slip near Pollachi. The elephant is unable to move due to the injury and was spotted by villagers.
Coimbatore:
“A team, comprising veterinarians has rushed to find out the nature of injury and commence treatment to help the animal,” said an official of the Forest Department. In another wildlife related incident, the department has set up four camera traps to monitor a suspected tiger, which is on the prowl at Bitherkad village in The Nilgiris. Meanwhile, the trainee judges underwent a two-day training programme organised by Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy and Forest Department in Mudumalai on forest related cases.
Conversations