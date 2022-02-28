Chidambaram-CM meeting triggers talks of RS nominations

Chennai :

The recent meeting between Chief Minister MK Stalin and former union finance minister P Chidambaram has fueled speculations in both party circles. Though the two parties described it as a courtesy call, the timing of the meeting has triggered speculations that the ensuing biennial Rajya Sabha election due in a few months in the state could have been the likely agenda.





Informed Congress sources said that the senior leader and former union minister had indicated his willingness to secure re-nomination to the upper house of the Parliament in a few months with the support of the DMK. At least half a dozen RS seats fall vacant in the state in a little over a couple of months.





With the DMK-led secular alliance enjoying around 2/3rd majority in the 234-member state Assembly, the alliance could most likely win at least four of the six RS nominations comfortably, should the elections be held simultaneously. Chidambaram, who’s tenure ends in June 2022, is believed by party insiders to have sought the support of the DMK for his renomination. However, Congress functionaries also reasoned that the former union minister from TN was not in the habit of holding direct negotiation with the DMK for such personal favours.





“DMK does not interfere in the Congress’ choice of candidature. If they decide to allot a seat, they just do it. They do not ask us to field a particular candidate. Also, there are a few other states from where he could be nominated,” said a Congress senior, before disclosing that the DMK had agreed in principle during last year’s Assembly polls to allot a RS seat in future. Significantly, most Congress sources agreed that incumbent state Congress chief KS Alagiri was keen on returning to the Parliament via RS biennial election, courtesy of the DMK. A highly placed Congress functionary admitted to the TNCC chief making efforts for Rajya Sabha nomination and said that it was too early to decide the candidature and a good number of functionaries from TN have already camped in the national capital to secure a Rajya Sabha ticket.