CM launches pulse polio drive in TN

Chennai :

Launching the pulse polio immunisation programme, Chief Minister MK Stalin administered the drops to a child at the event in Teynampet on Sunday.





The Health Department has aimed to cover 57.71 lakh children aged up to five years in the immunisation drive held across the State. On the first day, about 5.52 lakh children were given the polio drops on Sunday.









As part of the annual drive, vaccination camps are being held at 43,051 places across the State, including 40,368 permanent booths, and 1,474 transit booths at railway stations, airport and other public places. Apart from these, 696 mobile booths are deployed in places like construction sites, brick kilns, remote hilly areas and tribal places to ensure that no child is left out due to issues with access. Officials added that 513 booths have also been set up in private hospitals.





To administer the polio drops to children at these facilities, the government has deployed two lakh healthcare workers, anganwadi workers, teachers and others. These booths would remain functional for the next three days to ensure that every child up to the age of five is administered with the polio drops, added officials.