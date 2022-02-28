Only Chennai has active cases in 4 digits

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu recorded a decline in COVID-19 numbers, logging 439 fresh cases on Sunday, even as the total number of cases crossed a new milestone to record 34,49,007. Chennai recorded a further dip at 119 cases in the past 24 hours, while Coimbatore recorded 66 cases and Chengalpattu 51.





Ariyalur, Mayiladathurai, Perambalur, Kallakuruchi, Theni and Thirupathur did not record any cases on Sunday.





The testing of samples in Tamil Nadu stood at 60,304 in the past 24 hours, taking the overall TPR to 0.8 per cent. The TPR in Chengalpattu stood at 1.4 per cent and Coimbatore recorded 1.3 per cent while TPR in Chennai marked 1.2 per cent.





The active cases declined to 6,393, with Chennai reporting the highest of 1,511 active cases. The active cases dropped below 1,000 in all the other districts. One death due to the pandemic virus was recorded in Tamil Nadu, taking the toll so far to 38,003. About 1,209 patients were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,04,611.