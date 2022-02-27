In pics: Five medical students from Ukraine arrive in Chennai

One of the students mother feels happy after seeing her son return from Ukraine (Manivasagan)

Chennai :

On Sunday, five medical students who went to pursue their higher education from Ukraine last year arrived in Chennai. All the five students who arrived at Chennai International airport are first-year medical students of Bkovinian State Medical University. They had first reached Delhi along with other students from different states and then boarded a flight to Chennai.





Minister K S Masthan who received the students at the Chennai International airport informed that 12 more students are yet to reach Chennai from Mumbai later today.





