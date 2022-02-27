Sun, Feb 27, 2022

In pics: Five medical students from Ukraine arrive in Chennai

Published: Feb 27,202204:05 PM by Online Desk

Updated: Feb 27,202204:16 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

All the five students who arrived at Chennai International airport are first-year medical students of Bkovinian State Medical University. They had first reached Delhi along with other students from different states and then boarded a flight to Chennai.

One of the students mother feels happy after seeing her son return from Ukraine (Manivasagan)
One of the students mother feels happy after seeing her son return from Ukraine (Manivasagan)
Chennai:
On Sunday, five medical students who went to pursue their higher education from Ukraine last year arrived in Chennai. All the five students who arrived at Chennai International airport are first-year medical students of Bkovinian State Medical University. They had first reached Delhi along with other students from different states and then boarded a flight to Chennai. 

Minister K S Masthan who received the students at the Chennai International airport informed that 12 more students are yet to reach Chennai from Mumbai later today.

Here are some of the pictures:




















(Photos by Manivasagan)

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations