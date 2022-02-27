Today’s pulse polio drive across State targets 57.61 lakh kids

Chennai :

The Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme will be held across the State from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday. A total of 43,051 polio immunisation booths will be organised across the State, including 40,368 permanent booths in hospitals, community halls and other places, while 1,474 transit booths are planned in several places including airport, railway stations, and bus stops.





According to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, a total of 696 mobile units are planned for polio immunisation across the State. At least 6,647 booths have been set up in Chennai. More than 2 lakh people including healthcare workers, school teachers, Anganwadi workers, and other workers are going to work for the pulse polio immunisation drive on Sunday.





Radhakrishnan said Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the programme on Sunday morning in Teynampet. A total of 57.61 lakh children up to the age of five years are being targetted for the administration of the pulse polio drops in Tamil Nadu, including more than 5 lakh children in Chennai.





He urged the public that though India has not recorded any cases of polio for more than 11 years, several neighbouring countries such as Pakistan and African countries still record cases of polio. “Public should actively participate in the immunisation drive and not perceive that the risk of polio is over. We have instructed the healthcare workers in all the districts to undertake a search and vaccinate policy to cover all the children as part of the drive. Children who miss out on Sunday can take it in the next three days,” he said.



