Woman held for murdering husband with help from lover in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

A woman was held for murdering her husband with the support of her paramour in Thanjavur on Saturday. It is said, Ilayaraja (42), from Cuddalore married Anitha (35) from Kumbakonam 10 years back and the couple has two children. Both Ilayaraja and Anitha were living separately for the past four years due to some difference of opinion. Ilayaraja who wanted to live with his wife, came to her native place in Kumbakonam on February 23 and he stayed there during the night.





However, the next day, Ilayaraka was found dead in the house with a series of cut injuries. On information, Panthanallur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to Kumbakonam GH. The police also registered a case and were investigating.





In this backdrop, on Friday late evening, Anitha surrendered before Panthanallur VAO Palanisamy and confessed that she had murdered her husband. Subsequently, the police arrested Anitha. The police interrogation with Anitha found that she had an extra marital affair with Jayapal (28), a close relative of Ilayaraja.



