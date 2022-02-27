Woman AR constable dies by suicide in Vellore, Policeman kills self in Erode

Vellore :

A woman constable attached to the Vellore AR committed suicide in her house in Vellore south police station limits on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Indumathi (26) who was married and is the mother of two children. While no reasons have been ascribed for the extreme step, police sources revealed that family issues were the cause for the woman PC’s untimely demise.





As she hanged herself in the AR quarters, Vellore south police registered a case and sent the body to the Vellore government medfial college hospital for post mortem while investigations as to the reasons for the suicide have begun.





Meanwhile, a policeman here allegedly died by suicide apparently after a dispute in the family. According to the police, the head constable Velusamy, aged 41, was found unconscious in a deep ditch and was taken to a hospital but he died on the way. He allegedly jumped to death, said the police.



