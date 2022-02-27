Three killed in road accident near Eppodhum Vendran in Kovilpatti

Madurai :

Three persons including two women were killed in an accident, which occurred near Eppodhum Vendran on Thoothukudi-Madurai bypass road in Thoothukudi district on Saturday. It occurred in the early morning at around 4.30 am, sources said. Those ill-fated victims were traveling on a bike when the accident occurred. The bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle.





The deceased victims have been identified as Kanniselvi (26), wife of Rajesh, Nesavalar Colony, Karaikudi, Mariammal alias Muthukani, wife of Rajamani, Thalamuthu Nagar, Thoothukudi and M. Manikanda Raja (24) of the same locality.





While two victims succumbed to injuries on the spot, the other victim died on the way to hospital. The bodies were taken to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, sources said. Based on a complaint, Eppodhum Vendran police have filed a case.



