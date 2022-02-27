Kovilpatti man threatens girl for dressing as Periyar, arrested for inciting hatred

Madurai :

A thirty-five year old man of Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district was arrested after he allegedly posted a comment on social media expressing his anger against a girl, who donned a role of a social reformer, late Thanthai Periyar at a school programme.





The arrested has been identified as G Venkatesh Kumar Babu of Ettayapuram main road, Kovilpatti, sources said. He was accused of inciting hatred among community and insulting social leaders.





After being caught, the accused was remanded on Friday night before being inquired, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar said on Saturday.





The school girl posted the video content of her role in the guise of Periyar recently and Babu after having viewed the content on Facebook page, commented in a fury that the schoolgirl should be beaten to death and hang her body at a four-road junction.





He further questioned the girl asking why not roles of other leaders of the freedom struggle including VO Chidambaram, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, Subramaniya Bharathi and Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose, be donned by the girl, sources said.





Kovilpatti DSP M. Uthayasooriyan said Babu had earlier worked as a driver in Kayathar town panchayat and now he’s jobless. Based on a complaint, Kayathar police have filed a case, the DSP said.



