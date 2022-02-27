Coimbatore now Stalin’s fort, says minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai :

By winning 96 per cent of the votes in the just-concluded urban civic polls, DMK has proved that Coimbatore district is no longer the bastion of the AIADMK. It is now the fort of DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, according to the State Minister for Electricity Senthil Balaji. AIADMK activists and a section of the media painted the district as the citadel of the party, but the people made it Stalin’s fort by voting for the DMK, the Minister told reporters here on the sidelines of a meeting of newly elected members.





Stating that the previous AIADMK regime did not provide any amenity in the city, the Minister said the fund allotted for the purpose was diverted. This wrong would be set right by the DMK, he said.



