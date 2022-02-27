VCK to seek one Mayor post among reserved corporations: Thiruma

Thiruchirapalli :

VCK has planned to seek at least one Mayor post out of the nine reserve corporations for SCs, said the party chief Thol Thirumavalavan here on Saturday.





Thirumavalavan, addressing the media, said, Chief Minister MK Stalin has earned good name in the national level and has been accredited as one of the best CMs in the country and he has the power to coordinate all the like-minded political parties together during the recent elections and this yielded fruit.





“Since the DMK earned good name among the people, the alliance had made a thumbing victory in the just gone urban local body polls with more than 55 per cent vote share”, said Thirumavalavan.





Stating that the VCK also fared well in the election by winning 18 seats out of 27 it had contested in the city corporations, the party chief Thirmavalavan said the party had decided to ask for one Mayor seat out of nine reserved slots in the city corporation. “”We believe the Chief Minister would consider our request”, expressed Thirumavalavan.





Meanwhile, he stressed that the vote share secured by both DMK and BJP is like a mountain and a hill and so the BJP leaders should not claim themselves as the third biggest party in Tamil Nadu.





He also criticised BJP leaders who claimed themselves of securing more votes than the AIADMK. “This is a ridiculing statement against AIADMK which had shouldered them in all these years,” he said.



