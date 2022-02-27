Tangedco assessment officials told to inspect all new service connections

Chennai :

Tangedco has instructed the assessment officials to inspect all the new service connections within a week of providing power supply connections to prevent revenue loss.





In a instruction to all the superintendent engineers of the electricity distribution circles, the Tangedco’s chief finance controller (Revenue) sought to fix necessary responsibilities to divisional and sub divisional assessment officers to inspect all the newly effected service connections within a week period. While making inspection, the CFO urged the assessment officers to verify the nature of usage of the power supply, load, tariff, meter details and mobile number of the consumer as mentioned in the consumer’s application. The assessment officer should also enter the check meter reading the LT billing software.





Tangedco officials said that the inspection by the assessment officer would be a kind of verification after the new service connection provided by the utility’s local section office. “We have been trying to arrest revenue leakage through multiple connections in a single premises, misuse of domestic connections for commercial purposes and others. The inspection by the assessment officer would help prevent such misuse and also help fix responsibility if any violation was found later,” the official said. In December last year, Tangedco launched a drive to inspect existing LTCT services connections to verify the existence of multiple services in the same premises in the name of the same persons or entity.



