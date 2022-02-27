Losing candidate’s kin in Arani ask people to return gifts and cash

Tiruvannamalai :

The parents of a candidate who lost the urban local body elections in Arani town in Tiruvannamalai created a flutter after asking voters to return the cash and gifts given to them ahead of polling.





According to sources, when the results of the recent elections for the 33 wards in Arani town were declared, a dentist who had contested on party symbol had lost by about 100 votes. Angry at this, his father, a former councillor who was his booth agent, and mother allegedly went around the ward demanding that those who did not vote return the cash and gifts, including saris, lamps and stainless steel plates.





When the whole drama went viral among the local public, a police official from Arani town station spoke to the candidate and his parents, and warned them of action as distributing cash and gifts for votes is punishable.



