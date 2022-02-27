Vellore RDO issues order in favour of mosque

Chennai :

Vellore RDO Vishnu Priya after enquiries revealed that the new mosque which came up in Sarkar Munday street near the old bus stand would be allowed as it was and a new mosque is being built, according to official sources.





It may be recalled that a few days ago, Hindus and Muslims gathered in numbers and raised slogans against each other following hindu traders downing shutters over what they termed was a new mosque being built on the sly in the area.





Following peace committee meetings and an enquiry, the RDO said available evidence proved that it was not a new mosque but was the residence of former muthavallis and so muslims can offer prayers there. She further added as no official permission was sought for the new construction, and work would be stopped immediately till official permission was granted. Hence construction was banned till permission was granted.



