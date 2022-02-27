Jallikattu held in Thanjai, Pudukai, over 50 injured

Thiruchirapalli :

More than 50 tamers sustained injuries in Jallikattu events held in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai separately on Saturday and the injured were said to be out of danger.





The annual jallikattu event was held at Nanjikottai in Thanjavur in which more than 600 bulls took part while 300 persons were taming the bulls. The event kickstarted after the Additional Collector Sukabutra administered oath to the tamers. All the bulls that were brought from Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Tiruchy and Ariyalur districts had undergone a medical assessment by a team of veterinary doctors who camped near the venue.





The tamers were distributed with prizes including bi-cycle, utensils and household articles. As many as 35 persons sustained injuries and they were given first aid while a few were referred to Thanjavur Medical College hospital for further treatment and their condition was said to be stable.





Similarly, the event held at Alangudi in Pudukkottai saw over 700 bulls from Thanajvur, Pudukkottai, Madurai and Sivagangai aking part while around 200 persons tamed the bulls. Around 25 persons were injured. Ministers Siva V Meyyanathan and S Ragupathi inaugurated the event. District collector Kavitha Ramu administered the oath to the tamers prior to the inauguration of the event.



