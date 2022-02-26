Russia-Ukraine tussle: Pudukottai parents plead govt to expedite wards' return

Chennai :

Parents of two Pudukottai college students stranded in Ukraine have appealed to both the State and central governments to bring their sons back home soon.





Fathers of the two youngsters, Mohammed Sami (17) son of Naina Mohammed and Riyas Khan (20) son of Jahubar Sadik, have made the request.





Both of them have been studying in Ukraine.





Extraordinary situation hit Ukraine on Thursday when Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine. Indians were in a fix as the eastern European country closed its airspace disabling any evacuation efforts by India.





India in cooperation with countries bordering on Ukraine's west--- Poland, Hungary and Romania--- has been taking measures to bring back Indian students back home safely.









As a part of this measure, two Air India flights, of which one is returning to India with 219 students, have been sent to the Romanian capital Bucharest where the Indian students who came on road from Ukraine wait to be evacuated.