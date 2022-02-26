Rains likley in Southern, interior districts of TN till Monday

Chennai :

The weatherman also expect a low-pressure area to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday. This low-pressure area, according to the meteorological department is unusual for this time of the year.





The department said that Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Cuddalore, Karaikkal, and Union Territory of Puducherry might receive isolated rains. This rainfall, according to the meteorological department is due to the easterly wind convergence.





The IMD officials also said that cyclonic circulation was likely to form over the south Andaman sea and its neighbourhood around Sunday. This might influence the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman sea on Monday.





Chennai might experience partly cloudy skies and mist or haze during morning hours till Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 32 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.