Russia-Ukraine crisis: Stalin speaks to stranded Tamil Nadu students in Ukraine

The chief minister spoke to three students, hailing from Erode, Tiruchirappally and Tuticorin districts, via video call and enquired about the prevailing situation there, an official release here said.

TN CM Stalin speaking to Tamil Nadu students from Ukraine (Image credit: Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)
Chennai:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday spoke to some of the students from the state stranded in Ukraine, against which Russia has mounted a military offensive since February 24.

The chief minister spoke to three students, hailing from Erode, Tiruchirappally and Tuticorin districts, via video call and enquired about the prevailing situation there, an official release here said.

He assured the students that the state government was taking all efforts to 'rescue' them and asked them to remain safe and bold wherever they were staying put, it said.

