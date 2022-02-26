607 hectares to be acquired for the development of Udangudi Stage II and Stage III

Chennai :

Amid environmentalists opposing the construction of new coal-based thermal power projects in TN, the energy department has proposed to acquire 607 hectares of private and poramboke land for the development of Udangudi Stage II (2X660 MW) and Stage III (2X660 MW) Super Critical Thermal Power Projects.





In a February 23 GO, the energy department issued administrative sanction to acquire 605.73 hectares of patta lands in Udangudi, Kalankudiyiruppu and Manaduthandupathu villages in Tiruchendur taluk of Thoothukudi district by Tangedco.





The district revenue officer who inspected the land reported that the lands are classified as drylands and no wetlands are covered for the acquisition. “Further, he stated that no houses will be affected and that no monuments, temples and burial grounds are in existence in the proposed lands, ” the GO quoted the Collector. The District Collector has tentatively valued the proposed lands at Rs 68.57 crore and trees at Rs 26.86 crore. The Thoothukudi Collector has sought sanction for six units of special staff comprising 78 posts. It would cost Rs 2.70 crore per year for Tangedco to pay, along with other allowances for six units of special staff.





A senior Tangedco official said the thermal projects were planned over a decade. “We have an ambitious plan for the renewable energy sector. In the absence of hydropower projects and gas-based power plants, coal-based thermal projects are required to act as a baseload to meet daily power requirements,” the official added.



