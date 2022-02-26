Low pressure likely in Bay by Monday, fishermen warned

As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition could be partly cloudy (Credit: PTI)

Chennai :

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining southern Andaman Sea on February 28, said the Regional Meteorological Centre on Friday even as the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours.





P Senthamarai Kannan, Director (RWFC), Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said, “A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal and adjoining Southern Andaman Sea on February 28 (Monday).”





“So, the fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea for the next 48 hours due to strong wind likely to blow at a speed of 30 kmph to 40 kmph over South Coastal Tamil Nadu and Kanniyakumari coast,” he added.





Meanwhile, due to variation in the easterly wind direction light to moderate rains is likely to occur at isolated places over Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Mayildathurai, Cuddalore, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari for the next two days.





The official said that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of the state from Monday.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition could be partly cloudy, and the city is likely to experience mist/haze during morning hours for the next 48 hours.





The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 31.7 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum was 22.4 degrees Celsius and 21.2 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.



