Tirupur MNM candidate kills self after loss

Coimbatore :

A Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) candidate, who contested unsuccessfully from Tirupur district in the urban local body polls, on Friday committed suicide by hanging as he was depressed over his defeat.





Police said P Mani, 55, a load man and member of MNM managed to secure a meager 44 votes by contesting in ward 36 of Tirupur Corporation.





A resident of Konganagiri area on Tirupur College Road, Mani campaigned extensively with a firm belief of winning the polls. He had also borrowed Rs 50,000 from neighbours to meet his poll expenses.





However, Mani was hugely disappointed over his poor performance as he lost deposit. DMK candidate P Dinakaran won polling 3,319 votes and AIADMK’s R Rajagopal secured 1,838 votes.





Mani was also extremely depressed and unable to return the money borrowed from neighbours, he consumed liquor resulting in frequent quarrels with his wife Subbathal, 50. On Friday morning, Subbathal found her husband hanging dead.





On receiving information, Tirupur North police arrived and sent the body of the deceased for post mortem at Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.



