ATR officials arrest 5, seize 72 kg sandalwood being smuggled to Kerala

Coimbatore :

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials on Friday arrested five persons and recovered 72 kg of sandalwood logs axed and smuggled from the reserve forest area in Pollachi.





Acting on a tip off, a team led by ATR deputy field director MG Ganesan took the five men identified as N Venkatesh, 40, from Pollachi, M Mohammed Basheer, 47, from Palakkad in Kerala, T Manikandan, 23, T Chakkaravarthy, 26 and T Anbalagan, 21, all natives of Tiruvannamalai district into custody. They were attempting to smuggle sandalwood to Kerala in a car. Inquiries revealed that they were planning to sell off the wood for a hefty amount to one KP Abdul Saleem, 53, from Palakkad.





He was once fined Rs 1 lakh for attempting to smuggle sandalwood from Pollachi a few years ago. Forest Department has booked the five and a search is on to nab Abdul Saleem from Kerala. Further inquiries are on.



