Tamil receptionist murdered in hotel, Kerala police arrest accused

Thiruvananthapuram :

Hours after committing the murder of a hotel receptionist in the heart of the capital city, the accused was nabbed on Friday by the Kerala police from his native place at Nedumangadu.





Police arrested 36-year-old Ajeesh for hacking to death Tamil Nadu native Ayyappan at the reception of a hotel here.





“We have found the CCTV visual of the crime and the accused was identified. As per our preliminary investigation, he had earlier this week got into a quarrel with the victim and the murder was a result of that fight,” police said. Ajeesh had earlier this week booked a room at the hotel, but got into a scuffle with the hotel staff, including Ayyappan, after getting drunk. “However, we are looking into all angles. The investigation is on,” police added. The 34-year-old receptionist was murdered while he was at the reception of the hotel. The room boy, who returned to the hotel, saw the body and informed the police.



