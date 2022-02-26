Injured male leopard from Dindigul moved to Udumalpet, under treatment

Coimbatore :

A male leopard, which was rescued with injuries from Kannivadi forest range in Dindugul district is under continuous medical observation by a team of veterinarians at Udumalpet in Tirupur district. The leopard, with injuries in one of its limbs, was spotted struggling to move and remained extremely weak in the Kombai area.





The frontline staff on a routine patrol found the animal in a pathetic state and informed the officials. The animal, aged around five years, was then tranquilised, captured and brought in a cage to the Forest Department’s guest house locality in Amaravathi in Udumalpet on Thursday.



