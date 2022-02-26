Vellore officials seize 4.50 tonnes of smuggled PDS rice, driver held

Vellore :

Food cell officials of Vellore seized 4.50 tonnes of PDS rice meant to be smuggled to Karnataka from Arcot town in neighbouring Ranipet district on Friday. The seizure was based on orders from top food cell police officials who received information that PDS rice was being regularly smuggled to Karnataka from Arcot town and its surroundings in Ranipet district.





While checking vehicles near Arcot town, the officials on Friday stopped a mini lorry and found PDS rice packed in 90 bags each of 50 kilos totaling 4.50 tonnes. The rice and the mini lorry were seized while the driver identified as Anand (27) of Madanur in Tirupattur district was arrested.



