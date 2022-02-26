Sat, Feb 26, 2022

Fine arts college students protest demanding to replace weak buildings

Published: Feb 26,202201:35 AM

Representative Image
Thiruchirapalli:
After the cement plastering of the ceiling in classrooms had fallen down recently, the students of Kumbakonam Fine Arts College staged a protest on Friday demanding to replace the buildings that are in a dilapidated condition. While most of the buildings are more than 44 years old, several of them are in a dilapidated condition.

The students have been demanding to replace those old weak buildings. In such a backdrop, on Friday, a portion of the ceiling in another classroom also had fallen. Soon the students boycotted the classes and staged a protest.

