TANSEED 3.0 launched to benefit startups

Chennai :

To encourage startups, Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), on Friday, launched TANSEED 3.0.





“TANSEED is a grant scheme of Rs 10 lakh that will be given to qualified early-stage companies across various sectors through a stringent selection process executed by TANSIM in association with professional implementation partners. We will focus on startups from sectors like agriculture, climate action, healthcare livelihood development and grass root innovations,” said TANSIM CEO Sivarajah, in a statement.





He also said that the third edition of TANSEED will benefit not less than 30 companies before the end of March 31, this year. “We have designed the programme not only to select the beneficiaries but also accelerate them for scaling with the support of ecosystem partners Villgro and Headstart,” said Sivarajah.





He further said that they are looking forward to community partners to take this message to the nook and corner of the state as they envision the programme to provide more benefits to the startups from small towns.





“We also vehemently encourage active participation from women entrepreneurs,” added Sivarajah.



