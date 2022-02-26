Vehicles moving paddy sans permit will be seized: Civil Supplies CID

Thiruchirapalli :

Vehicles transporting paddy without proper documents would be seized and action would be initiated against the owners and drivers, warned Civil Supplies CID SP M Baskaran in Thanjavur on Friday.





Following complaints in paddy transportation to the DPCs affecting farmers to approach the DPCs in an appropriate time, the Civil Supplies CID SP conducted a surprise inspection of DPCs in Thanajvur on Friday. He checked the vehicles at Puthukudi, Arputha Puram and Vasthachavadi - the bordering areas of Thanajvur and inspected the documents of the vehicles and the stocks of the paddy transported.





“We have seized several lorries illegally transporting paddy from other districts. We have found that there was no proper document for selling them at DPCs and hulling the paddy. The lorry owners and traders had approached the court for action. So, we have introduced a transit order system to the lorries which wanted to transport paddy,” Baskaran told the reporters.





Seeking the support of lorry owners on the usage of transit sheets, the SP said that they have already created awareness among the truckers. “Still, we conducted a surprise inspection at Gandharvakottai in Pudukkottai recently and found that the vehicles did not possess the transit order. So, we seized the vehicles and 3 tonnes of paddy. Further action will continue,” he said and added that such measures would streamline the paddy procurement and avoid problems for local farmers.



