Traders shut shops in solidarity with protesting powerloom workers

Coimbatore :

Shops, hotels and commercial establishments downed shutters in parts of Tirupur on Friday in support of the ongoing protest by powerloom weavers demanding a written assurance from the master weavers on payment of revised wages.





While weavers in Palladam and surrounding areas withdrew their strike a week ago, following talks by DMK Ministers MP Saminathan and Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, the weavers from other areas continued to protest demanding a written agreement from the master weavers on higher wages.





Following several rounds of talks, the master weavers agreed to pay a 15 per cent hike for the Palladam variety of fabric and 19 per cent for others. The weavers who were into a hunger protest called for shops in the area to close down for a day. Therefore, most of the shops in areas such as Karanampettai, Somanur, Samalapuram, Avinashi, Thekkalur, Pudupalayam and Kadampatti were closed on Friday.





The protest call received overwhelming response as even tea stalls, hotels, grocery shops and other commercial establishments remained shut disrupting normal life of people. Even load vehicles stayed off the road in support of the protesting weavers.





Meanwhile, more than 4,000 powerloom unit owners, workers and their family members continued with their fast since Monday. AIADMK MLA VP Kandasamy participated in the protest and urged the government to fulfill the demands of the weavers.





More than 2.50 lakh power loom units, which churn out two crore metres of fabric worth Rs 100 crores on a daily basis in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts, were on continuous protest since January. Over five lakh people employed directly and indirectly were dependent on the powerloom sector for their livelihood.



