Parents of students in Ukraine petition Collector

Thiruchirapalli :

A group of parents petitioned the Karur Collector on Friday seeking government’s help for the safe return of their children studying in Ukraine.





Antony Gabriel from Pasupathipalayam, whose daughter Srinithi has been studying MBBS in Ukraine, Chinnadurai from Kulithalai whose son Surya an engineering student, Thangavel from Gandhigramam whose son Dharun has been studying medicine approached Collector Prabhu Sankar and submitted a petition to him in which they stated that their children have been stranded in Ukraine. They appealed to the Collector to initiate steps to bring them back at the earliest.





“We have been contacting them frequently. The students have contacted the Indian embassy officials for help. We have also appealed to the Collector to recommend the government to give priority in bringing them back to India,” Antony Gabriel told reporters.





Collector Prabhu Sankar, who received the petition, promised to help them through the government.





Meanwhile, in Tiruchy, J Ajit (23) from Tiruverumbur and X Santhosh (23) from No 1 tollgate, who have been studying medicine and engineering respectively, contacted their parents and asked them to approach the Cemtre to initiate steps for their safe return. Ajit had told his parents that all the students have been asked to stay indoors in college hostels.



