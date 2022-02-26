Vellore smart city: All eyes on new council

Vellore :

The new Vellore Corporation, which is set to be formed after around six years, has raised hopes among locals on the implementation of much delayed Vellore Smart City project.





Sources said that funds for the project was sanctioned in 2014 and the work also started. But, suddenly the progress lost pace due to various reasons. The most affected is Sathuvachary where roads dug up for stormwater drain construction are yet to be relaid, while the Rs 46 crore new bus stand project is yet to be completed.





BJP state president K Annamalai raising this issue during the urban body poll campaign in Vellore recently, said that it was lack of commission that was delaying the project.





Vellore District Consumer Federation president K Sathiyamoorthy told DT Next, “We want the new council to look into the reasons for the project delay, check whether the commission issue is true and if yes, act against those responsible without fear or favour.”





S Sridhar, a resident, lamented, “Not only were streets dug up, the levels of houses went down as drain construction which abuts houses is higher. Hence most houses have had to spend money to create makeshift bridges to reach their houses while cars continue to be parked on the road.”





Kumar, another resident said, “We demand that the new council adjust the collected tax for water without supplying it for the last two years with the future dues.”





However, locals were irked by official apathy in checking on completed works regularly. “How else do you account for the fact that newly laid platforms have been encroached upon by private traders in the silk mill area of Gandhinagar, while at Sathuvachary some house owners have used government provided platform railings for their houses? Also, the former encroachments are hardly a stone’s throw from the highways office,” states Sathiyamoorthy.





When asked, Corporation Commissioner Ashok Kumar said, “the platform issue concerns the highways department and hence they have to be approached.” When asked about the completion of Vellore Smart City project, he said, “we are meeting monthly physical and financial targets with the state government closely monitoring the same.”



