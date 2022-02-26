Thanjai private varsity gets eviction notice

Thiruchirapalli :

Revenue officials displayed an eviction notice at a noted university in Thanjavur on Friday to vacate the encroached land before March 24. It is said, a private university in Thanjavur had encroached 20.62 acre of government land and enjoyed it for over 30 years. Despite the state having issued orders repeatedly to vacate the encroached land, the university is said to be avoiding the order and approached the court.





Meanwhile, the Madras High Court directed the state to take possession of the land from the university. On Friday, Thanjavur Tahsildhar displayed the court order which read to voluntarily vacate the land before March 24. Otherwise, the revenue department would take possession of the land, the order read.



