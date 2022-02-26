Old bridge across Palar reopened for traffic

Chennai :

Much to the relief of motorists, the old bridge across Palar on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway at Mamandur was reopened after repair and renovation work from midnight on Thursday. The work on the new bridge is expected to completed by March 20.





After the bridge was closed on February 7 for renovation, vehicles were diverted to other routes, which led to severe traffic congestion on the highway. Motorists said it took hours to cross the stretch due to the block. Many complained about the effect this has on their routine, including reaching their workplace on time, because of the block and diversion for the past two weeks.





Now, with the bridge being reopened, the vehicles are proceeding without any trouble once again. Motorists and public noted that the officials managed to finish the work within the period that they had assured when it commenced.





“We hope that the work on the bridge on the other side, too, is completed quickly, as a large number of people use this highway, which is an arterial thoroughfare connecting Chennai with other districts,” said A Narayanan, a cab operator based in Ambattur.





The officials have promised that the renovation of the second bridge is progressing well, assuring it would be over by March 20.



