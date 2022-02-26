Covid toll touches 38k in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu marked a new low of 507 on Friday, even as the total number of cases so far in the State counted a new high of 34,48,088.





The highest number of 133 new cases was reported in Chennai, while 76 cases were recorded in Coimbatore. Meanwhile, Chengalpattu saw 58 cases and Tiruvallur 23 cases. Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Theni and Tirupathur did not have any cases of COVID-19 on Friday.





Of the three deaths due to COVID-19 being recorded in the State on Friday, two were reported in Chennai. The toll so far in the State has touched 38,000.





The overall positivity in the State stood at 0.9 per cent, while the highest TPR of 1.6 per cent was reported in Chengalpattu, followed by 1.5 TPR in Coimbatore. As many as 65,768 people were tested in the State. Currently, there are 8,150 active cases in Tamil Nadu. As many as 1,794 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,01,938.



