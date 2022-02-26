Prisoners can meet visitors twice a week

Chennai :

Prisoners would be allowed to meet visitors twice a week from Monday, said DGP Sunil Kumar Singh, Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services. When the third wave of COVID was rising, the department had on January 13 suspended visitations by prisoners’ family and friends. Now, after the decline in the number of pandemic cases, the curbs are being relaxed from February 28, but with certain conditions.





A press note from the DG said the department has issued revised guidelines with effect from February 28, under which visitations would be allowed twice a week, with a maximum of three visitors at a time. The timing would be between 9 am and 4 pm on all days except Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays, the press release added.



