91,198 MT of paddy procured via DPCs so far, says Nagai Collector

Thiruchirapalli :

Out of the total 1.62 lakh acres under paddy cultivation during the samba thalady season, the harvest has been undertaken in 1.03 lakh acres so far and a procurement of 91,198 MT has been made through the DPCs in the district, said Nagapattinam Collector Dr A Arun Thamburaj during the farmers’ grievances redressal meet held on Thursday.





Clarifying the doubts and answering to the queries of the farmers during the meeting, Collector Arun Thamburaj, who chaired the meet, urged the farmers to utilise benefits of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme which would facilitate a loan up to Rs 1.60 lakh without security and up to Rs 3 lakh with security. It would also help to get a loan up to Rs 3 lakh for maintenance of cattle. “Those farmers who would pay the dues promptly would get a 3 per cent interest waiver and the card is valid for five years which would be renewed,” the Collector said.





Apart from paddy, 5,858 acre blackgram, 38,710 green gram, 400 acre cotton were also cultivated during the samba season for which 44,196 kg blackgram seeds and 32,073 kg green gram seeds have been distributed to the farmers. He also said that adequate stock of fertilisers are available for the farmers.





“We have so far procured 91,198 MT paddy through the DPCs across the district and the officials are asked to ensure hassle free procurement process,” the Collector added.