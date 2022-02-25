Sivanthi Adityan appointed member of Journalists’ Welfare Board

Chennai :

The State government on Thursday issued orders for constituting a Journalists Welfare Board in the state. The government appointed B Sivanthi Adityan of Daily Thanthi group among others as ex-officio member of the board.





An order issued by Mahesan Kasirajan, secretary, Tamil Development and Information Department, said the Information Minister in his reply to the debate on demand for grants in the State Assembly on August 6, 2021, had announced that the Chief Minister declared working journalists as frontline workers and announced the constitution of a Journalists Welfare Board (JWB) to streamline the implementation of all schemes for working journalists in the State.