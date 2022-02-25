Pandemic forces over 86k school students to drop out this year

More than 86,000 children aged between 6 and 18 have discontinued their studies in 2021-22

Chennai :

More than 86,000 children aged between 6 and 18 have discontinued their studies in 2021-22 due to COVID-19 pandemic, found a survey conducted by the School Education Department. The reasons for dropping out included families being displaced due to unemployment, children taking up menial labour to support parents and inability to pay fees in the case of private school students.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that 86,410 children in government, aided and private schools have discontinued studies due to the pandemic and lockdowns. “Till now these children have not enrolled,” he said.





The potential drop-outs were identified by teachers who conducted a door-to-door survey in all habitations, and used a mobile application that can pull out specific information on the children and can also geo-tag of survey activity.





The drop-out numbers this year is more than double of 2020-21 academic year when there were 33,591 drop-outs, of whom 33,335 were reenrolled – more than 99 per cent.





According to the official, the children were dropping out due to various issues, including having turned into labourers to help support the family hit by financial crisis due to lockdown. “Many were also displaced after their parents who lost jobs going in search of employment in other areas. Private school students have also discontinued due to non-payment of fees,” the official added.



